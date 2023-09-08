WWE has released a new video on its social media channels showing a number of top company stars making their predictions for Super Bowl LVIII as the NFL kicks off its new season this weekend. Check out the picks, including the full video, below.
Dominik Mysterio: San Francisco 49ers
AJ Styles: Philadelphia Eagles
Angelo Dawkins: Cincinnati Bengals
Grayson Waller: Philadelphia Eagles
Jimmy Uso: San Francisco 49ers
Karl Anderson: Cincinnati Bengals
Rey Mysterio: Las Vegas Raiders
Ricochet: Philadelphia Eagles
Top Dolla: Baltimore Ravens
Tommaso Ciampa: New England Patriots
Madcap Moss: Arizona Cardinals
Kofi Kingston: New England Patriots
Do you agree??? 🏈 pic.twitter.com/W2xlfLHj7A
— WWE (@WWE) September 7, 2023