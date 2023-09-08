WWE has released a new video on its social media channels showing a number of top company stars making their predictions for Super Bowl LVIII as the NFL kicks off its new season this weekend. Check out the picks, including the full video, below.

Dominik Mysterio: San Francisco 49ers

AJ Styles: Philadelphia Eagles

Angelo Dawkins: Cincinnati Bengals

Grayson Waller: Philadelphia Eagles

Jimmy Uso: San Francisco 49ers

Karl Anderson: Cincinnati Bengals

Rey Mysterio: Las Vegas Raiders

Ricochet: Philadelphia Eagles

Top Dolla: Baltimore Ravens

Tommaso Ciampa: New England Patriots

Madcap Moss: Arizona Cardinals

Kofi Kingston: New England Patriots