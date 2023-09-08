The 2023 Impact Wrestling Victory Road pay-per-view is set to air live tonight from the Westchester County Center in White Plains, New York. The thirty-minute Countdown To Victory Road pre-show will air live and for free at 7:30pm ET on YouTube, Impact Plus and FITE. The main card will then begin at 8pm ET via FITE, Impact Plus and on YouTube for Ultimate Insiders members. We will have coverage of any happenings.

A new report from PWInsider notes that a six-man tag team match is being planned for tonight’s main show. This will make Victory Road a 12-match card.

The match is set to feature The Design (Deaner, Kon) and a mystery partner that has not been confirmed vs. Sami Callahan, Rich Swann and another partner that was not confirmed.

Below is the updated Victory Road card with 12 matches for tonight:

Impact Knockouts World Title Match

Alisha Edwards vs. Trinity (c)

Impact World Tag Team Titles Match

The Motor City Machine Guns (Impact World Champion Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin) vs. The Rascalz (Zachary Wentz, Trey Miguel) (c)

Impact X-Division Title Match

Kushida vs. Lio Rush (c)

Career vs. Title Match

Tommy Dreamer vs. Impact Digital Media Champion Kenny King

Dreamer must retire if he fails to win the title.

Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Titles Match

The SHAWntourage (Savannah Evans, Gisele Shaw) vs. MK Ultra (Killer Kelly, Masha Slamovich) (c)

Anything Goes Match

Bully Ray vs. PCO

Jordynne Grace vs. Deonna Purrazzo

Josh Alexander vs. Steve Maclin

Crazzy Steve vs. Black Taurus

The Design (Deaner, Kon) and a mystery partner vs. Sami Callahan, Rich Swann and a

Countdown To Victory Road Pre-show: Open Challenge

Alan Angels vs. TBA

Countdown To Victory Road Pre-show

Moose and Brian Myers vs. Ace Austin and Chris Bey

