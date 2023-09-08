WWE SmackDown Results 9/8/23

TD Garden

Boston, Massachusetts

First Match: Charlotte Flair & Shotzi Blackheart vs. Damage CTRL w/Dakota Kai

Charlotte Flair and Bayley will start things off. Quick shoving contest. Charlotte ducks a clothesline from Bayley. Charlotte knocks Sky off the ring apron. Charlotte kicks Bayley in the gut. Charlotte with the two knife edge chops. Sky attacks Charlotte from behind. Charlotte rocks Sky with a forearm smash. A pier six brawl ensues in the ring. The referee is losing control of the match. Charlotte whips Bayley into the ringside barricade. Sky dumps Blackheart out of the ring. Sky with a SpringBoard MoonSault to the outside. Damage Control has complete control of the match during the commercial break.

Sky applies a rear chin lock. Sky cuts Blackheart off with a Flapjack. Sky tags in Bayley. Double Running Boot to Blackheart for a two count. Bayley drops her elbow on Blackheart’s back. Bayley uses the middle rope as a weapon. Bayley stomps on Blackheart’s chest. Blackheart is displaying her fighting spirit. Bayley punches Blackheart in the back. Bayley applies a rear chin lock. Bayley stops Blackheart in her tracks. Bayley sends Blackheart to the corner. Blackheart with two back elbow smashes. Blackheart with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Blackheart follows that with a knee lift. Blackheart delivers a Roundhouse Kick. Blackheart tags in Charlotte.

Charlotte with a Flying Crossbody Block. Charlotte unloads a series of knife edge chops. Bayley ducks a clothesline from Charlotte. Charlotte with The Fallaway Slam. Charlotte pops back on her feet. Charlotte drops Bayley with a Handstand Lariat. Charlotte with The Exploder Suplex. Charlotte goes for The Figure Eight, but Bayley counters with an inside cradle for a two count. Charlotte with a double leg takedown. Charlotte applies The Figure Eight. Sky breaks the submission with a Running Meteora. Sky with a Hurricanrana. Bayley gets distracted by Asuka. Asuka grabs the WWE Women’s Championship. Charlotte with Two Big Boots. Charlotte tags in Blackheart. Blackheart connects with The DDT to pickup the victory. After the match, Asuka starts playing mind games with Sky.

Winner: Charlotte Flair & Shotzi Blackheart via Pinfall

– We see Paul Heyman having a backstage conversation with Jimmy Uso. Jimmy is not buying anybody’s rhetoric about him not being in The Bloodline and wants to know the plan regarding his match with AJ Styles. Heyman says that Solo Sikoa is not here and neither is The Tribal Chief. Jimmy is not in The Bloodline unless Roman Reigns says that he’s in. Heyman wants Jimmy to handle business tonight and he’ll talk to The Tribal Chief regarding his status within the group. Before you know it, Heyman will bring this family back together. Heyman proceeds to bump into Styles who’s standing by the merchandise table. Heyman wants to know why Styles is picking a fight with The Bloodline, doesn’t he have enough issues on his hands. Styles grabs Heyman by his tie. Jimmy attacks Styles from behind. Jimmy launches Styles over a production crate. Jimmy tries to seek approval from Heyman and he decides to call Roman Reigns.

– Kayla Braxton had an interview with Damage Control. Bayley says that they’re going to put Asuka on the shelf just like they did Bianca BelAir. Iyo Sky accepts Asuka’s challenge and she’ll put the WWE Women’s Championship on the line.

– Next week on SmackDown, John Cena will be a special guest on “The Grayson Waller Effect.”

Second Match: LA Knight vs. Austin Theory w/Grayson Waller

Grayson Waller joins the commentary team for this match. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Theory applies a side headlock. Knight whips Theory across the ring. Theory drops Knight with a shoulder tackle. Theory talks smack to Knight. Strong lockup. Theor grabs a side headlock. Theory with another shoulder tackle. Knight drops down on the canvas. Knight scores the elbow knockdown. Theory reverses out of the irish whip from Knight. Knight with a NeckBreaker. Knight goes for a Bodyslam, Theory lands back on his feet. Theory sends Knight face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Theory buries his shoulder into the midsection of Knight. Theory is raining down haymakers in the corner. Theory is choking Knight with his knee. Theory with a Suplex for a two count.

Theory brings Knight to the ring apron. Knight with a knee lift. Knight with a slingshot shoulder tackle. Knight repeatedly slams Theory’s head on the announce table. Knight poses for the crowd. Knight rolls Theory back into the ring. Knight with the irish whip. Theory launches Knight face first into the steel ring post. Theory with a Draping NeckBreaker to the floor. Theory has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Knight is fighting from underneath. Theory blocks a boot from Knight. Theory dodges The Step Up Enzuigiri. Theory goes for an Elbow Drop, but Knight ducks out of the way. Knight with a straight right hand. Knight with two clotheslines. Knight follows that with a Side Russian Leg Sweep. Knight kicks Theory in the gut. Knight drops Theory with a DDT.

Knight repeatedly stomps on Theory’s chest. Knight with a Running Knee Strike. Theory fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Theory rocks Knight with a forearm smash. Theory with a Roll Through Blockbuster for a two count. Knight sends Theory crashing to the outside. Knight with a Wrecking Ball Dropkick. Theory responds with a Vertical Suplex on the floor. Waller removes the top turnbuckle pad behind the referee’s back. Theory ducks a clothesline from Knight. Theory goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Knight lands back on his feet. Knight shoves Theory towards the ropes. Knight Powerslams Theory. Knight delivers The YEAH! Elbow. Knight gets distracted by Waller. Theory rolls Knight over for a two count. Theory nearly collides with the exposed steel. Knight connects with The BFT to pickup the victory.

Winner: LA Knight via Pinfall

– Cathy Kelley had a backstage interview with AJ Styles. Styles is still standing. Jimmy Uso can attack him from behind all he wants, but there’s nothing that’s going to stop Styles from tearing his head off tonight.

– We see Paul Heyman talking Adam Pearce. Heyman wants to know what’s the compensation from the Jey Uso trade. That decision is above Pearce’s paygrade. LA Knight joins the conversation and tells Pearce that he’s willing to give Miz another match. Pearce makes that match official for next week. Heyman formally introduces himself to Knight. He’s a big admirer of his work. He gets the whole shtick. Heyman tells Knight that the next time he’s conducting business in Pearce’s office, make sure to knock on the door first.

Third Match: The Judgment Day w/Dominik Mysterio vs. The Brawling Brutes

Butch snaps Balor’s fingers before the bell rings. Holland clotheslines Priest over the top rope. Priest rocks Butch with a forearm smash. Priest tags in Balor. Balor kicks Butch in the gut. Balor with clubbing elbow smashes. Balor applies an arm-bar. Butch stomps on the left hand of Balor. Butch tags in Holland. Holland with a Swinging Front Chancery. Holland with a Double Underhook Suplex. Balor blocks The Northern Grit. Balor tags in Priest. Priest with a Roundhouse Kick. Shoulder Block Exchange. Priest with clubbing blows to Holland’s back. Holland puts Priest and Balor on his shoulders. Holland with a Double Back Body Drop. Holland gets distracted by Mysterio. Priest drops Holland with a Lariat. Priest transitions into a ground and pound attack. Priest tags in Balor. Judgment Day gangs up on Holland. We see Pretty Deadly watching this match from the backstage area.

Balor with a crossface. Balor applies a rear chin lock. Balor transitions into a front face lock. Balor with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Holland sends Balor chest first into the canvas. Holland tags in Butch. Butch ducks a clothesline from Balor. Butch with a Running Enzuigiri to Priest. Butch side steps Balor into the turnbuckles. Butch with Three Enzuigiri’s. Butch with a knee drop. Butch follows that with The Shining Wizard. Butch lands The Orihara MoonSault. Butch with a SuperPlex. Balor blocks The Bitter End. Balor with a Spinout Elbow Drop. Priest and Holland are tagged in. Holland with forearm shivers. Priest delivers his combination offense. Priest with The Rolling Elbow. Holland answers with The Double Overhook Suplex. Holland levels Priest with a Body Avalanche. Holland tags in Butch. Dropkick/Northern Grit Combination for a two count. Butch runs into a Roundhouse Kick from Priest for a two count. Priest with a forearm smash. Priest SuperKicks Holland off the apron.

Priest hits The Headlock Driver for a two count. Butch stomps on Priest’s fingers. Butch with a Shotgun Dropkick. Balor tags himself in. Butch with a Snap German Suplex. Butch starts tugging on Dominik’s hair. Ten Beats Of The Bodhran. Balor rolls Butch over for a two count. Balor drops Butch with The SlingBlade. Balor with a Shotgun Dropkick. Butch avoids The Coupe De Grace. Butch with The La Magistral for a two count. Butch with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Balor responds with an Overhead Kick. Balor tags in Priest. Priest goes for The South Of Heaven Chokeslam, but Butch counters with an Enzuigiri. Butch tags in Holland. Holland delivers The Pounce. Balor shoves Butch off the top turnbuckle. Priest with Two Chokeslams. Priest tags in Balor. Balor connects with The Coupe De Grace to pickup the victory. After the match, Bobby Lashley comes down to the ring with The Street Profits. Lashley says that The Bloodline is crumbling, but it won’t be The Judgment Day who will be taking over, it will be them.

Winner: The Judgment Day via Pinfall

– We get a video package on today’s WWE Superstar Spectacle Event from India.

– Asuka Vignette.

Fourth Match: AJ Styles vs. Jimmy Uso

Styles avoids The SuperKick. Styles is throwing haymakers at Jimmy. Styles kicks out the legs of Jimmy. Styles runs after Jimmy. Jimmy with an inside cradle for a two count. Jimmy with another quick rollup for a one count. Styles with a straight right hand. Styles slams Jimmy’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Styles with a knife edge chop. Styles with a Snap Vertical Suplex. Styles kicks Jimmy in the gut. Styles with a Pendulum BackBreaker. Jimmy chops Styles. Styles responds with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Styles talks smack to Jimmy. Styles with a basement forearm smash. The referee checks on Jimmy in the corner. Styles kicks Jimmy in the chest. Jimmy blocks The Styles Clash. Jimmy regroups on the outside. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Styles with two haymakers. Jimmy uppercuts Styles. Styles reverses out of the irish whip from Jimmy. Jimmy holds onto the ropes. Jimmy bails out to the floor. Styles with a Baseball Slide Dropkick. Styles goes for a Sliding Knee Strike, but Jimmy counters with a SuperKick. Paul Heyman appears on the stage with Solo Sikoa.

Jimmy slams Styles head on the steel ring steps. Styles with a chop/haymaker combination. Jimmy reverses out of the irish whip from Styles. Jimmy with a Back Body Drop. Jimmy is raining down haymakers in the corner. Jimmy with a Running Hip Attack for a two count. Jimmy applies a rear chin lock. Styles with elbows into the midsection of Jimmy. Jimmy pulls Styles down to the mat. Jimmy rams his forearm across Styles face. Jimmy goes back to the rear chin lock. Styles with a Belly to Back Suplex. Palm Strike Exchange. Styles blocks a boot from Jimmy. Jimmy with a Spinning Enzuigiri. Styles responds with The Pele Kick. Styles sends Jimmy crashing to the outside. Styles drops Jimmy with The Slingshot Forearm. Styles rolls Jimmy back into the ring. Styles glances at Sikoa. Jimmy avoids The Phenomenal Forearm. Styles with The Ushigoroshi for a two count.

Styles with a leaping corner clothesline. Jimmy thrust kicks the midsection of Styles. Jimmy with a drop down uppercut for a two count. Styles fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Jimmy blocks The Phenomenal Blitz. Jimmy HeadButts Styles. Styles turns a Backslide into a DDT for a two count. Styles gets distracted by Heyman. Jimmy SuperKicks Styles. Jimmy uses the middle rope as a weapon. Jimmy wants Sikoa to deliver a cheapshot. Sikoa ignores Jimmy. Styles punches Jimmy. Styles clocks Sikoa with an Enzuigiri. Heyman backs away from Styles. Styles sends Jimmy shoulder first into the steel ring post. Styles connects with The Phenomenal Forearm to pickup the victory. After the match, Styles runs away from Sikoa. The Judgment Day attacks Styles from behind. Sikoa delivers The Samoan Spike. Judgment Day stares at Sikoa as the show goes off the air, as you recall, Heyman had Judgment Day do his dirty work before.

Winner: AJ Styles via Pinfall

