Tonight’s Impact Victory Road event will see Tommy Dreamer put his career on the line against Impact Digital Media Champion Kenny King. Dreamer commented on how his career will be over if he loses, but gave an interesting look at what the rest of his run might consist of as champion.

“This Friday in the building I saw my 1st ever live pro wrestling show White Plains NY Westchester County Center for my 10th bday,” he wrote. “I put my career on the line vs Kenny King. If I lose im done. I will fulfill all my commitments till the end of the year. It will be a quick retirement tour. I dont want to screw over the promoters or fans that got tickets already to the events all over the US. I havent taken any 2024 bookings. If I win, well the Dream continues & all the matches I have will be for the Impact wrestling Digital Media Championship. Ive had a blessed career. Im very grateful & thankful to everyone who has been around for this EXTREME journey”

Dreamer made a follow-up post this morning and included the passionate promo from Impact, writing, “If today is the day. I have to say goodbye. I just need to say thank you to everyone who has been apart of this EXTREME dream #Forever”

Dreamer then tweeted this evening and shared a photo of his new gear for tonight, writing, “My boots I wore for #ECW My mom made all my pants I wore So new gear #VictoryRoad.”

You can see the related posts below: