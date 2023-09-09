Below is the planned listing for tonight’s WWE SmackDown from. You can click here for live results.
* Charlotte Flair and Shotzi vs. Damage CTRL
* LA Knight promo. Austin Theory and Grayson Waller are set to interrupt LA’S promo. LA will then face Theory with Waller on commentary
* Promo with The Judgment Day
* Butch and Ridge Holland vs. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Damian Priest and Finn Balor
* Asuka appearance
* The O.C. appearance
* AJ Styles vs. Jimmy Uso
* Brawling Brutes are set to interrupt Judgment Day’s promo… Judgment Day and LWO are set for an interaction… LA is getting 3 segments tonight. The main event is set for two segments