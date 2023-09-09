Below is the planned listing for tonight’s WWE SmackDown from. You can click here for live results.

* Charlotte Flair and Shotzi vs. Damage CTRL

* LA Knight promo. Austin Theory and Grayson Waller are set to interrupt LA’S promo. LA will then face Theory with Waller on commentary

* Promo with The Judgment Day

* Butch and Ridge Holland vs. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Damian Priest and Finn Balor

* Asuka appearance

* The O.C. appearance

* AJ Styles vs. Jimmy Uso

* Brawling Brutes are set to interrupt Judgment Day’s promo… Judgment Day and LWO are set for an interaction… LA is getting 3 segments tonight. The main event is set for two segments