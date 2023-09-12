WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash spoke about the Miz doing a spot-on impersonation of LA Knight during the latest edition of his Kliq This podcast. The former world champion praised the A-lister, even calling him his favorite part of Raw. Highlights from the podcast can be found below.

His immediate reaction to Miz’s LA Knight impression:

I was watching the segment and they shot it like a wide shot and down came LA Knight. Started cutting a promo, and then they went close on him, and it was Miz. Miz fucking just nailed LA Knight. ‘I got the bass in my voice, yeah!’ He did this whole gimmick and then shot a really good shoot promo.

Says Miz was the best part of Raw and is an incredible impersonator:

I understand that people really like LA Knight, but if the Miz, and you watch the Miz do The Rock, you watch him do Stone Cold (Steve Austin), you watch him do other superstars that have been in this business, it’s an impression that doesn’t touch. This was spot fucking on because you’re basically impersonating an Elvis impersonator, you’re not impersonating Elvis. It was unbelievable how good it was. Miz, you were my highlight of Raw.

