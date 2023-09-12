Ilja Dragunov is in no rush to join the WWE main roster.

The former NXT United Kingdom Champion spoke on this topic during a recent interview with Busted Open Radio, where he explained why he’s not in a rush to leave the yellow-and-black brand and even admits to being very happy working there at the moment.

That’s a good question and I get these questions often in interviews and this is always about having a specific goal (Dragunov said about a main roster call-up). I have no opinion on this. So, on the other side, I would say if I would stay in NXT for a while, it’s nothing that makes me unhappy because I’m not in a rush. I’ve entirely enjoyed the journey, I entirely enjoy not always to know everything and just see everything in front of me, being surprised, being challenged. The surprise of life in all this journey is the most precious thing to me, because if I could know everything, it would just be like goal after goal after goal. That’s not what art is all about.

Dragunov has been one of NXT’s most featured stars over 2023. He signed with WWE back in 2019 and is one of the only people who has cleanly defeated GUNTHER under the WWE banner. He recently challenged Carmelo Hayes for the NXT Championship but came up short.

