The Prizefighter is back in WWE.

Kevin Owens has announced on this week’s RAW that he is back to being The Prizefighter. This nickname goes back to Owens’ early days with the company in WWE NXT, and how he promised to do whatever it took to provide for his family. He later used the nickname on the main roster in 2015, 2016, 2017, and on.

RAW featured an in-ring segment where SmackDown Superstar Drew McIntyre addressed his match with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WWE Clash at The Castle on September 3. McIntyre talked about winning the title and potentially defending against names like Ciampa, AJ Styles, Seth Rollins and Karrion Kross. He was then interrupted by Owens.

McIntyre commented that he’d also like to defend against Owens, but Owens thought it was cute how McIntyre didn’t mention his name until he came out to confront him. Owens continued about how he’s been the same his entire career, and how he’s as real as it gets in this business.

Owens then remarked how people like McIntyre have forgotten what he’s all about over the past few years, and admitted that this may be his own fault because he’s been coming to work and having fun, but when he entered the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC for RAW it reminded him of when he and Sami Zayn tore the house down at WWE Battleground on July 24, 2016, giving the fans a match they still talk about today, which Zayn won. Owens said he had goosebumps when he entered the arena and was reminded about the Battleground match.

Owens said he’s been missing a side of himself, and he misses the old Kevin Owens. He then declared that it’s time to bring back The Prizefighter. This brought out a loud pop from the fans in attendance.

The Prizefighter then pointed to how he hasn’t held a title in WWE in 5 long years. He quoted the late Owen Hart and added, “But enough is enough, and it’s time for a change!”

The host of The Kevin Owens Show then promised to go after every single champion, whether it’s the WWE Intercontinental Champion or the WWE United States Champion, or the Tag Team Champions. Owens said he doesn’t give a damn who wins at Clash at The Castle, McIntyre or Reigns, because he’s also coming for the biggest title of them all. This led to a response from McIntyre, who got fired up on the mic and challenged Owens to a match. They faced off and Owens said while Drew is no prize, he’ll do for now, so let’s do it. They continued facing off in the ring as RAW went to commercial.

McIntyre and Owens locked up after the break and fought a back & forth bout until Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos attacked McIntyre for the disqualification. The Usos double teamed McIntyre after the bell, but McIntyre cleared the ring of the champs before taking a Stunner from Owens. Owens warned The Usos to inform Reigns that he owes a favor to Owens. Owens exited the ring and the segment ended with McIntyre avoiding the 1D before hitting the Glasgow Kiss on Jey Uso, and the Claymore Kick to Jimmy Uso. McIntyre told The Usos to let Reigns know he will see him on Friday’s SmackDown.

It’s been speculated that Owens is due for a singles push now that WWE Executive Vice President of Talent Relations & Head of Creative Triple H is running the show as The Game has been high up on KO for several years now. Owens destroyed Ezekiel on last week’s RAW, apparently putting an end to their lengthy feud. Last week’s match with Ezekiel ended in a No Contest after Owens forced Zeke out on a stretcher. That was Owens’ first WWE TV match since Zeke defeated him via Count Out on the June 13 RAW.

There’s no word yet on what WWE has planned for Owens after this week’s big segment with McIntyre, but it looks like he’s headed back to the main event scene. Owens’ last singles title reign was with the WWE United States Title in 2017. He won the strap from AJ Styles at Battleground on July 23, 2017, then dropped the title later that week to AJ in a Triple Threat that also included Chris Jericho. Owens has never been a tag team champion in WWE.

