Dexter Lumis was acknowledged on this week’s WWE RAW and the mysterious backstage shenanigans continued.

Last week’s RAW featured a random backstage car crash and security activity, which led to Lumis being held back by security in the crowd as he tried to rush the ring after the main event, which saw AJ Styles defeat The Miz in a No DQ bout. WWE acknowledged the attempted run-in on commentary, and later confirmed that this was Lumis on social media.

The angle continued on this week’s RAW. There were several random backstage segments that appeared to be related to the Lumis appearance. Adam Pearce was shown talking to three security guards backstage during a segment where WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley was warming up. The next match after the commercial break saw Lashley retain his title over Styles. Lumis tried to hope the barrier near the announcers during Styles vs. Lashley, but the three security guards from earlier tackled him. There was some speculation that Lumis may have been going for Corey Graves or the other announcers, but video shows that he hopped the barrier and cautiously looked at The Miz, who was standing over AJ, and then quickly looked around him as security rushed in.

While the three security guards tackled Lumis at the announce table, The Miz stopped and stared at what was happening, instead of attacking Styles while he was down. Miz watched the chaos unfold with Lumis as the announcers and security tried to pull Lumis away from the announce table. RAW then abruptly went to black and cut to a commercial break as security took Lumis back over the barrier.

After the commercial, Jimmy Smith acknowledged on commentary that Lumis tried to make his presence known but was escorted away. Graves scoffed at the Lumis mention and told Smith not to give Lumis the time of day. That was the last mention of Lumis during the show.

However, there were other random backstage shenanigans during RAW this week. Early on in the show there was a backstage brawl between Theory and Dolph Ziggler, which led to Theory getting a singles win over Ziggler in the main event. During the earlier backstage brawl, which aired shortly before The Miz and Ciampa defeated Mustafa Ali and Cedric Alexander, an arm was spotted in the background, holding a door open while officials tried to keep Ziggler and Theory apart. While the hand wore a glove like Lumis does, fans on social media speculated that this could be by Bray Wyatt’s hand, but it’s likely that this was just a part of the Lumis angle.

After Miz and Ciampa defeated Ali and Alexander, there was another backstage segment where Drew McIntyre was shown walking through the backstage area on his way to the ring. Pearce could be seen off to the side with a few other officials, and they were apparently using a fire extinguisher to put out a trash can fire. McIntyre awkwardly looked them and continued walking as RAW went back to commercial.

It remains to be seen where WWE creative is going with the Lumis storyline and the recent RAW background happenings, but it’s worth noting that the additions and teasers are generating strong interest on social media.

There’s no word yet on what WWE has planned for Lumis on the main roster. PWInsider reports that Lumis had not been added to the internal rosters for RAW or SmackDown as of Monday morning.

Lumis has also acknowledged the new storyline on social media as he changed his official Twitter profile photo to a shot of him lurking in the RAW crowd last week, which you can see below.

As also seen below, WWE tweeted a clip of the Lumis ringside angle from this week’s RAW. They also took to Instagram and posted exclusive footage of security escorting Lumis through the crowd at the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC last night, which was not shown on TV.

A push for Lumis is likely as it was recently reported that Lumis was one of the names Executive Vice President of Talent Relations & Head of Creative Triple H wanted to bring back to the company. He was released from his WWE NXT contract back in April, and since then has worked a few dates for the NWA, but that’s about it.

