WWE star and former United States champion King Corbin was a recent guest on the Johnny Dare Morning show to discuss the WWE Universe possibly coming back, even admitting that he misses having fans. Highlights are below.

Says WWE might do a show with fans in Texas soon:

We kinda get word through the pipeline, here and there, and I’ve heard random things like we might do a show in Texas in July. Who knows. It’s one of those things where you hear these rumors and we all hope they are true because I’m getting stir crazy. I wanna be in a different state and in front of people again.

Admits that he misses fans:

We had a taste of that at WrestleMania and we all walked out for the opening of the show and hearing the people, even though I hate them, it was so good and so pure. Just walking out in front of the crowd again, it was surreal. I was like, ‘I miss these little A Holes so much.’ I’m looking at them like, ‘The things I can say to you, I wanna punch your little kid.

