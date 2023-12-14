Macey Estrella, aka Lacey Evans, discussed her time with WWE while speaking in an interview with Chris Van Vliet.

Evans departed from the company earlier this year.

“I have had a lot [of offers], obviously, reach out. But I did WWE for seven years, and it was never my passion. That was never a secret. It was incredible to see my fellow Sports Entertainers that that is their passion, but I just knew. I went out there and did the best that I could and did my job. But I always looked forward to coming home. My family traveled with me, everywhere I went for the most part. And that was a struggle, right? Because when I got signed with WWE I was a mom and I was a wife. I’ve been with my husband since I was 15.” “It was an incredible opportunity but it was a lot for whenever you compare what your passion is and WWE is very, very difficult. You’re on the road, well over 300 days a year. They want a lot from you. There was always something in the back of my head going ‘What the f**k am I doing?’”

Macey was also asked if misses WWE.

“Do you want me to lie? No, there’s not. Some people, they wake up and they put on six-inch stilettos and ten pounds of makeup and their extensions and they go walk the red carpet and they feel amazing. I’m not those people. And it was very difficult for me to put on that front.”

