Jim Ross recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer discussed Nigel McGuinness and the work he has been doing on Collision commentary. It was rumored that AEW planned to have Nigel work a match, the first in several years, at All In 2023, but Bryan Danielson got injured, and the match was nixed.

“I enjoy working with Kevin Kelly and Nigel,” Ross said. “Nigel’s getting really good. Not that Kevin isn’t but Nigel is kind of a newcomer in that world and he’s doing a great job. I enjoy working with him. He’s fun, he’s a good guy. I know he wants to have one more match somewhere down the road and I hope he gets it. I saw online the other day Connie, where Bryan Danielson said he and Nigel would be a hell of a match at Wembley (ALL IN).”

