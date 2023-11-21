The WWE NXT roster is excited about their new television home.

As noted, WWE NXT is scheduled to move from the USA Network to the CW Network in 2024, and during a recent appearance on “The Black Rasslin'” podcast, Lash Legend spoke about this topic.

The Meta-Four member along with Jakara Jackson, Oro Mensah and NXT Heritage Cup Champion Noam Dar claimed the entire WWE NXT roster is excited to move to what they consider to be a bigger stage on The CW in 2024.

“My first words were like, ‘Oh snap! Okay! That’s what’s up. That’s awesome,'” Legend said. “I don’t want to speak for everybody, but I know a lot of my co-workers are all really excited about it. I haven’t heard anything negative about it. We’re all looking forward to it.”

Legend continued, “I want it. We would love to have that bigger stage. We’re all trying to make it to the main roster anyway, I hope that’s the goal. That’s the bigger stage, so why not want to go to CW?”

Check out the complete Lash Legend interview from "The Black Rasslin'" podcast. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.