A new championship contest is now official for next week’s episode of WWE Monday Night RAW.

As noted, Tegan Nox and Natalya emerged victorious in a fatal-four-way title eliminator bout on Monday’s WWE Survivor Series 2023 “go-home” edition of WWE RAW from the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, MI.

With the win, the duo earned a future shot at reigning Undisputed WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions Chelsea Green and Piper Niven.

During the RAW Talk post-show on Monday night, it was announced that the Tegan Nox & Natalya vs. Chelsea Green & Piper Niven showdown for the Undisputed WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships will take place on next Monday night’s post-Survivor Series episode of WWE RAW.

Previously announced for the show is Ivar of The Viking Raiders vs. “Big” Bronson Reed in singles action, as well as a Tag-Team Turmoil title eliminator bout for a shot at the Undisputed WWE Tag-Team Champions featuring DIY, The Creed Brothers, Indus Sher, Alpha Academy, The New Day and Imperium.

Make sure to join us here every Monday night for live WWE RAW results coverage.