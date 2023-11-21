During his Lex Expressed podcast, former WCW World Champion Lex Luger discussed a wide range of topics, including what Logan Paul has done in WWE.

Despite only working a handful of matches, Paul has been praised for his in-ring work and recently won the United States Title at Crown Jewel.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen a guy who has a feel and such a sense of timing. I love what he’s doing and it blows my mind what he can do with his limited experience. He can read the crowd. He’s really good.”

