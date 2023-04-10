IMPACT Wrestling has announced a new matchup for its upcoming Rebellion pay-per-view.

Former two-time IMPACT world champion Eddie Edwards will be battling PCO in a Last Rites matchup at the show. Edwards attempted to bury PCO in the desert back in 2022, but the Walking Monster has since emerged to exact revenge.

BREAKING:@TheEddieEdwards will face @PCOisNotHuman in a LAST RITES match THIS SUNDAY at #Rebellion LIVE on PPV from the Rebel Entertainment Complex in Toronto! Get tickets HERE: https://t.co/Kq5T4CEQy3 pic.twitter.com/XUsM2CM7UM — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 10, 2023

The 2023 Impact Rebellion pay-per-view is scheduled for next Sunday, April 16 from the Rebel Entertainment Complex in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Below is the updated card:

Vacant Impact World Title Match

Kushida vs. Steve Maclin

Ultimate X for the Impact World Tag Team Titles

The Motor City Machine Guns vs. Ace Austin and Chris Bey (c)

Triple Threat for the Impact Knockouts World Title

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Mickie James (c)

If James is not cleared to compete, this will be a singles match for the vacant title.

Triple Threat Elimination Match for the Impact X-Division Title

Mike Bailey vs. Jonathan Gresham vs. Trey Miguel (c)

Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Titles Match

The Death Dollz vs. The Coven (c)

Hardcore War

Team Dreamer (Tommy Dreamer, Frankie Kazarian, Yuya Uemura, Killer Kelly, TBA) vs. Team Bully (Bully Ray, Kenny King, John Skyler, Jason Hotch, Masha Slamovich)

The Design vs. Director of Authority Santino Marella, Dirty Dango and Impact Digital Media Champion Joe Hendry

Last Rites Match

PCO vs. Eddie Edwards

