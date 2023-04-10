Bayley is currently backstage for tonight’s WWE RAW.

There’s no word yet on if Bayley will be appearing on tonight’s show, but PWInsider reports that she is already at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle.

It was reiterated that Bayley’s post-WrestleMania 39 comments were storyline related to build up buzz, and that there is no internal belief that she is leaving the company any time soon.

There’s no word yet on why Bayley was not with Dakota Kai and IYO SKY on last week’s RAW, but she was originally scheduled to be with them as they faced Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez in the #1 contender’s match.

Tonight’s RAW will see Liv and Raquel challenge Becky Lynch and WWE Hall of Famer Lita for their WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles.

