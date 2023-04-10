Matt Hardy discusses his decision to turn on Ethan Page and The Firm.

The Broken One appeared on fellow AEW star Isiah Kassidy’s Youtube channel, where he revealed that he is ready to gain some revenge on the group that had trapped and manipulated him into being a member for some time. Hardy adds that FTW Champion HOOK, who he helped in his matchup last week against Page, will be on his side, as well as some “heavy hitters.”

There’s definitely gonna be blowback…but it’s all good. I got a plan in place. I got a secret weapon. I got a secret weapon that’s going to be inserted into this, and also HOOK is our boy. HOOK’s on our side. He said whatever we need him for, he’s in. Plus, we got friends. Our Rolodex is deep. We got friends, and I’m gonna be ready to call in some heavy hitters. It’s gonna be a fun time.

The legendary tag team performer later promises to permanently delete The Firm from existence.

It’s time to party hardy with the Hardy Party and delete The Firm. My prediction is when this is all said and done, you and I, The Firm thought they were bringing us in and making our life hell and they’re just gonna make money off us. But what they did is allow us to come in and, from the inside, we internally destroyed that bitch. When it’s all said and done, there’s not gonna be a Firm. We gonna shut that shit down.

Elsewhere in Kassidy’s video, Hardy spoke about his brother Jeff, and how he hopes he is able to return to AEW. You can read about that here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)