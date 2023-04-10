Matt Riddle is set to work for both main roster brands moving forward.

Riddle made his surprise return on last week’s RAW, taking out The Miz during an in-ring segment. He then appeared on Friday’s SmackDown, saving Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Sami Zayn from an attack by Jey Uso and Solo Sikoa. Riddle stood tall with Zayn to end the show.

In an update, a new report from PWInsider notes that current plans have Riddle working pretty much every RAW, SmackDown and non-televised live event moving forward now that he is back.

Riddle, who is still a member of the official RAW roster, will make his return to live events this Saturday in Rio Rancho, NM, then the next night in El Paso, TX.

Riddle will make his in-ring return on tonight’s RAW as he faces The Miz in singles action.

Before last week’s RAW, Riddle had been away from WWE since the December 5 RAW, where he was temporarily written out of the storylines with an attack from Sikoa. It was reported that Riddle was suspended for failing a second WWE Wellness Policy drug test, and it was later reported that he entered rehab. You can click here for Riddle’s late-December statement following his WWE hiatus and abuse allegations by another woman, and you can click here for his early February updates.

