The viewership numbers are in for the September 29th edition of AEW Rampage.

According to SportsTVRatings, the episode drew 363,000 viewers and a 0.14 rating in the key demographics. This is up from the September 22nd episode, which drew 341,500 viewers and a 0.12 in the key demographic.

Rampage featured Eddie Kingston defend the NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship against NJPW’s Rocky Romero, as well as The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass defending the AEW Trios titles against The Hardys and Isiah Kassidy.

