Lio Rush is returning to Game Changer Wrestling next week for two shows.

He hasn’t wrestled since January, when he hurt his shoulder during a match against Buddy Matthews on the second night of PWG’s Battle of Los Angeles tournament.

These last 9 months have felt like an entire lifetime. There’s so much I want to say right now, but for now let me just show you. #ImBack #LioRush https://t.co/1uNoh9Xl7c — Lio Rush (@IamLioRush) October 2, 2022

GCW Fight Club Night One (10/8) Card

Shun Skywalker vs. Nick Wayne

Allie Katch vs. Sawyer Wreck

YAMATO vs. Tony Deppen

GCW Tag Team Championship: Mega Bastards (Alex Colon and John Wayne Murdoch) vs. Drew Parker and Rina Yamashita

Title vs. Career Match for the GCW World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Nick Gage

GCW Fight Club Night Two (10/9) Card