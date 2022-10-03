Lio Rush is returning to Game Changer Wrestling next week for two shows.
He hasn’t wrestled since January, when he hurt his shoulder during a match against Buddy Matthews on the second night of PWG’s Battle of Los Angeles tournament.
These last 9 months have felt like an entire lifetime. There’s so much I want to say right now, but for now let me just show you. #ImBack #LioRush https://t.co/1uNoh9Xl7c
— Lio Rush (@IamLioRush) October 2, 2022
GCW Fight Club Night One (10/8) Card
- Shun Skywalker vs. Nick Wayne
- Allie Katch vs. Sawyer Wreck
- YAMATO vs. Tony Deppen
- GCW Tag Team Championship: Mega Bastards (Alex Colon and John Wayne Murdoch) vs. Drew Parker and Rina Yamashita
- Title vs. Career Match for the GCW World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Nick Gage
GCW Fight Club Night Two (10/9) Card
- DDT Extreme Championship and GCW Extreme Championship: Joey Janela (c) vs. Cole Radrick (c)
- Jordan Oliver and Nick Wayne vs. BUSSY (Allie Katch and EFFY)
- Shun Skywalker vs. Blake Christian
- Death Match: Miedo Extremo vs. Drew Parker
- GCW Ultraviolent Championship: Rina Yamashita (c) vs. Ciclope