The current reigning WWE United States Champion has been one of the company’s most featured celebrity performers, putting on incredible matches with the likes of Roman Reigns, The Miz, Rey Mysterio and Seth Rollins at this year’s WrestleMania 39. Paul has managed to do all of this with limited training at the PC due to his busy schedule outside of wrestling.

During an interview with The Daily Mail Paul himself suggested that more training at the Performance Center might be in his future.

Imagine if I go to the performance centre in Orlando and train with the best? I have access to the best resources. It might be something I have to do, I’m all about legacy and perhaps my legacy is to be made to WWE.

As of now Pau has not been announced for any WWE television following his U.S. championship win at Crown Jewel. Whether Paul becomes a regular during his title reign or an occasional champion like Roman Reigns remains to be seen.

