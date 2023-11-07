Earlier today, a report surfaced revealing that WWE was in deep negotiations with The CW to make the network the new home for its third brand, NXT. NXT has been broadcast on USA since 2019 but NBCUniversal was not planning to renew the show in 2024 when the original deal expired.

Well now it is confirmed. TKO issued the following press release touting The CW for adding NXT to its lineup. It will air for the first time in October 2024. Deadline reports that the deal is close to double the amount of the original deal NXT had with USA. Full details can be found below.