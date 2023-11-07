Kevin Sullivan gives his thoughts on Ric Flair joining AEW.

The former WCW star spoke about the Nature Boy on the latest edition of his Tuesday with the Taskmaster podcast, where he explained the pros and cons of Flair in AEW and gives his honest opinion on Flair potentially wrestling one more match. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says many have tried to get Flair out of the business for years but Flair continues to work because of who he is:

Ric started in 1974. They’ve tried to get him out of the business since 1988. They’ve been trying to get out of the business. Jim Herd couldn’t do it. Eric Bischoff couldn’t do it. We’ve heard stories after stories. ‘Why is he granted a pass?’ He’s driving 200 miles an hour and a 40-mile-an-hour zone. Cop pulls him over, ‘Oh, hey Ric. Can I get an energy drink?’

How Flair is amazing and will add some momentum to AEW:

Here’s the thing, Ric did this for them, he gave them a momentum swing because, for some reason, everybody loves Ric Flair. I mean, he’s on all the podcasts. It’s huge, it’s amazing what he does.

Whether AEW will have Flair wrestle:

I certainly hope not. I love Ric. I think we all love Ric. He’s one of those guys that can do no wrong. I don’t want to see him get hurt. Especially the last time, in front of his children and grandchildren. I mean, he has been the standard bearer, whether we liked it or not, for at least two, if not three generations. I don’t want to see him die in the ring.

On a separate episode of his podcast Sullivan explained why he thinks Sting should lose his final match at AEW Revolution 2024. You can read about that here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)