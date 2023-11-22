Lyra Valkyria is a fighting champion.
She put that trait on display on Tuesday night.
Lyra Valkyria managed to retain her NXT Women’s Championship with a victory over Xia Li in the main event of this week’s episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network.
The show opened with their match, which never took place as Xia attacked and knocked out Lyra as she was making her entrance.
In the main event at the end of the show, Lyra ended up recovering enough to defend the title as scheduled, and the match finally took place.
When all was said-and-done, Valkyria managed to pull off the win to retain her NXT Women’s Championship.
