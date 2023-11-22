A series of taped video segments aired throughout this week’s episode of NXT on USA featuring NXT World Tag-Team Champions The Family (Tony D’Angelo & Stacks)

The series of videos wrapped up near the end of the show with The Family being ambushed from behind with an attack by Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo. As the two ran off after beating the champs down, D’Angelo yelled at them, “If they want it, they got it!” referring to a shot at the NXT World Tag-Team Championships.

The bout was announced for next week’s episode of NXT on USA.

Also set for next week’s show is Jerry Lawler’s selection for the final two qualifying matches for the Men’s and Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge at NXT Deadline, as well as Wes Lee squaring off against three former NXT North American Champions in Bronson Reed, Johnny Gargano and Cameron Grimes to try and earn a shot at Dominik Mysterio’s NXT North American Championship at NXT Deadline.

Make sure to join us here every Tuesday night at 8/7c for live WWE NXT results coverage from Orlando, FL.