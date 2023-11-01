Lyra Valkyria will address the NXT Universe next Tuesday night.

During night one of WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2023 last Tuesday night, Valkyria defeated her idol, fellow Irish women’s wrestling star Becky Lynch, to capture the NXT Women’s Championship.

A video package aired during night two of WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2023 this evening that showed footage of Valkyria’s stunning upset over “The Man” on last week’s show.

After the package wrapped up, NXT commentators Vic Joseph and Booker T announced that Lyra Valkyria will be making her NXT TV return on next Tuesday night’s show to address the NXT Universe.

