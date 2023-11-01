Von Wagner is back!

The popular WWE NXT Superstar made his return at night two of WWE NXT Halloween Havoc on Tuesday night in Orlando, Florida.

Wagner made his return after Bron Breakker defeated Wagner’s friend and manager, Robert Stone, in a brutal one-sided beat down.

Following the bout, Breakker looked to do the same thing to Stone that took Wagner out of action, as he had him laying on the steel ring steps and was looking to crush him with the other half of them.

Before he could, however, Von Wagner came out with his head still heavily wrapped up. He beat down Breakker and nearly took him out with the steel ring steps, however Breakker managed to run off before he could.

Check out video footage of the Bron Breakker vs. Robert Stone match and the return of Von Wagner via the posts embedded below courtesy of the official WWE Twitter (X) feed.