ROH superstar Maria Kanellis recently joined Nick Hausman on the Wrestling Inc. Daily to discuss a number of different topics, including ROH’s plan to bring back fans by the end of the year and if the promotion will ever transition into live television. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says there are tentative plans for ROH to bring back fans:

We have tentative dates. We definitely do, and I don’t want to put those dates out there right now, but I would have to say that by the end of the year, you’re going to start seeing some fans back at the shows. That is very important because that’s Ring of Honor. Our fans are the most loyal in the world, the wildest [and] the most amazing. They come up with the most unique chants. They are a part of Ring of Honor, so we want to give back to our fans but, we have to get cleared to do so.

Talks ROH possibly returning to live television:

I hope so. I really hope so. I mean, every day I feel like I’m hearing some news about this virus. Now there’s some triple variation, so I don’t want to make any promises because so many things that people have been promised in the last year don’t come true because of this virus. I’m just hoping, by the end of the year, we have fans. We have live events.

On Samoa Joe and CM Punk teasing a match together: