Mark Henry recently shared his thoughts on several topics during an interview on Busted Open Radio. One of the topics he discussed was the behavior of AEW President Tony Khan on social media and how he tends to lash out at people.

Henry thinks Khan will stop doing this in time. He also talked about the differences between Khan and Vince McMahon.

“Vince never answered the critics. Vince told you what it was, gave you the product, and then said ‘Take it or leave it.’ Tony and Vince are different people. Tony is not only a good boss, but Tony is a fan of the people. He loves the fans because he was one. And him at his absolute, most critical point, Tony would’ve never did that. So he’s offended when a fan does that.” Henry continued, “But I think that as AEW gets 10 years old, 15 years old, Tony will lose that. He’s entitled to his feelings about his child, 100%. And the people that incite a riot, I just would hope that somebody would say ‘Tony, that person is irrelevant. They’re just trying to burn the world, they’re trying to incite a riot. They just want to get some attention using you. Please, stay general.’”

