In recent months, AEW World Heavyweight Champion MJF has reframed from talking about his contract status and the bidding war of 2024 between AEW and WWE for his services.

Although not confirmed, there’s been speculation that he may have signed a new deal with AEW.

On the SI Media Podcast, MJF addressed his current contract status:

“I’ve never lied,” he began. “January 1, 2024. When stuff like that gets leaked out, it makes me laugh because I remember something got leaked out about Cody having secretly re-signed, and then he showed up. Somebody got leaked out about, you know, CM Punk and Tony Khan, you know, actually fine, everything. You know? I think fans leak out things that they want to be true. I love AEW. I want to stay in AEW. After this pay-per-view, it’s time to assess the situation from a professional setting.”

The host asked whether or not he had re-signed with AEW. He said, “Not yet.”

