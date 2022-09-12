On the latest edition of Busted Open Radio WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry spoke about the backstage altercation between CM Punk and The Elite in AEW, and how it differs from the old-school way of talents settling disputed. The World’s Strongest Man believes that pride needs to be put to the side so that disagreements can be fixed immediately. Check out his full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.

Recalls the old-school version of how guys used to settle disputed in the locker room:

“I liked the old school version. Paul Boesch used to move all the furniture out of the way. Put the guys in a room and say, ‘Okay, you can settle it with your fists, or you can pull a couple of these chairs up. Sit down and talk about it. But if you do get into it physically, the one that loses, you’re out of here.’ I like that because 9 times out of 10 the guys usually just pulled chairs up and was like, ‘Man, what the hell?’ They talked it out.”

Says that pride needs to be put away and discussion needs to be had:

“Then they come out of the room shaking hands. like, ‘Well man that was a misunderstanding?’ ‘Well, you should have said that, we should have talked about this before,’ But prior, these dick swinging contests make the boys fight each other. You have to be able to put all your prideful things aside. Talk about it and get it out of the way.”

(H/T and transcribed by Sescoops)