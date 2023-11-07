A match has already been announced for next week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.

During this week’s post-Crown Jewel show, Akira Tozawa took on Shinsuke Nakamura and did surprisingly well, despite coming up short.

After the match, Otis confronted Nakamura and took his shirt off, however “The King of Strong Style” walked off and avoided the confrontation.

Later in the show, as Chad Gable was talking to Alpha Academy “junior cadet” Tozawa about his NXT Heritage Cup match against Noam Dar on Tuesday night, Otis also confirmed that he will “take care” of Nakamura next week on Raw.

Make sure to join us here every week for live WWE Monday Night Raw results coverage.