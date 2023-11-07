The first title match for the next WWE premium live event is now official.

During this week’s post-Crown Jewel episode of Monday Night Raw from the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, a match was announced for the upcoming WWE Survivor Series 2023 premium live event.

The Miz emerged victorious in a Fatal-4-Way title eliminator on the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network red brand program this week to earn the next title opportunity at WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER.

Also featured in the bout were Ivar, Bronson Reed and Ricochet. After the match ended, there was confusion as to whether or not Miz or Ivar won, as each scored a pin at the same time. Replays showed Miz got the win, as Ivar’s pin saw a shoulder up before the count of three.

After the match, Ivar attacked Miz and left him laying after a top-rope moonsault, prompting the commentators to speculate as to whether or not The Miz will be able to make it to Survivor Series.

The bout between The Miz and “The Ring General” of Imperium is scheduled to take place at WWE Survivor Series 2023, which will also feature the return of WarGames, on November 25 at AllState Arena in Rosemont, Ill.

Make sure to join us here on 11/25 for live WWE Survivor Series 2023 results coverage from Rosemont, Ill.