On the latest edition of The Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy AEW superstar Matt Hardy spoke about the arrival of Saraya for the company’s growing women’s division, and how he believes she will be a huge benefit down the line before complimenting her for her contributions to the industry. Highlights are below.

How Saraya is already a huge contributor to the AEW women’s division

“A huge contributor in terms of star power for the women’s division. If she ends up being physically okay that she can wrestle on a part time basis, or at least physically interact with the other females, it’s going to be a huge boost for the division.”

Calls her one of the cornerstones of the women’s revolution:

“I mean she was truly one of the cornerstones of the initial women’s revolution where women’s wrestling started being taken much more seriously on American pro wrestling programming.”

