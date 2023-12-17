On the latest episode of the “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, the AEW star discussed a wide range of topics.

During it, Hardy discussed Sting having his retirement match at AEW Revolution next year in Greensboro, North Carolina.

“I was so happy to hear that. I’m really glad that AEW is being very true to form and letting him wrestle in a city that was truly important to him and also formative to his career being Greensboro, North Carolina, and I’m not gonna lie. I dig it because that’s an hour and 15 or 20 minutes from the house. So it’s nice, nice to just close by.”

