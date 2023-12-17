WWE will hold Raw from Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, IA, this Monday night.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 6,482 tickets, and there are 545 left. It’s set up for 7,027.

The last time they were at the venue, they drew 6,915 fans for a June 2023 episode of SmackDown. Here is the updated card for the show:

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship: The Judgment Day (Finn Balor & Damian Priest) (c) vs. The Creed Brothers (Julius & Brutus Creed)

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Chelsea Green & Piper Niven (c) vs. Katana Chance & Kayden Carter

Seth Rollins addresses Drew McIntyre

WWE Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) vs. The Miz