On Friday, Kenny Omega announced he was out indefinitely in the caption of a photo that he posted of himself in the hospital.

Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp reported that Omega was diagnosed with diverticulitis.

Dave Meltzer detailed on Wrestling Observer Radio what Omega was dealing with leading up to him going to the hospital. It’s unclear whether Omega got the surgery, but he went to the hospital on Friday after thinking that he maybe had another hernia that he dealt with in 2022 and had bloating because of a bad diet.

He had been hurting really bad for a while before going to the hospital. He heard from Omega, who said he was fine.