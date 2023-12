Mick Foley received a tremendous reaction from the crowd when he showed up unexpectedly at an ICW show.

During Saturday’s ICW No Holds Barred event, the WWE Hall of Famer made a surprise appearance and took down another wrestler while dressed as Santa Claus.

Foley hit a double-arm DDT on John Wayne Murdoch, followed by a barbed wire back attack. Tara Zep emerged victorious in the match.