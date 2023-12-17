Arn Anderson gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest ARN show.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked the importance of WCW signing about Gene Okerlund and Bobby Heenan and more. Here are the highlights:

On Buddy Lee Parker:

“Damn right, he’s a pro. You know he’s great at training down at the power plant. Starting guys that have never been in a ring before and grooming them, through mechanics and, teaching them from the very first thing you do, stepping through the ropes and you put him, he just gave me a hell of a fight. You know, he’ll light you up Buddy Lee Parker was a salty sumbitch. And he was just one of those guys that was constantly good. There was never a match that you’re going to pull up and go, boy, watch this. This stunk. Yeah. If the other guy stunk, Buddy Lee would just pound him down and finish it. You know, that’s what being a pro is about. And, he was a pleasure to be around. He deserved a position in this business. And if I saw my name against him, one thing I didn’t eat late that day. If I knew I was fighting him that night, I did not eat late because, buddy, he would test you and he would try you, and he would beat the crap out of you if you blew up.”

On Gene Okerlund and Bobby Heenan bringing up WCW production:

“Well, as we know you can say what you want, but WWE. Formerly WWF, you cannot match their production. It’s just in a league of its own. It’s not bad, it’s not condescending, the thing to say about any other company, but they stand alone. It is what it is. And, bringing in those pros and putting them in those positions just buttoned it up that we were doing everything we could do to try to catch up. Yeah, the tide may be turning right. Yeah. You know, and you can’t you can’t make light of the clarity of just the show, the clarity of the picture. What a dynamite look, everything. It was everything on a different level production-wise. They just figured it out early and they had been at it for a long time, like you said.”

