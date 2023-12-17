Booker T gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest Hall Of Fame podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about Brock Lesnar vs. GUNTHER and why the match needs to happen.

“We get a kid ]GUNTHER] that rookie of the year. Alright. That’s us. Let’s just be happy with that. Let’s just be happy with that. I want more, but, Brock-Gunther on another note, that’s a man’s man’s matchup right there. Anybody who loves this business and loves wrestling should want to see that match-up right there. That’s that one right there. It’s a main event anywhere in the world, whether it’s going to be the main event, it’s got to be close to the main event at night, maybe night one main event.”

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit the Hall of Fame with an h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.