Eric Bischoff gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his 83 Weeks Podcast.

During it, Bischoff talked about his favorite moment as a performer. Here are the highlights:

“Yeah, that’s a tough one. It’s either the Chuck and Billy wedding or working with Steve Austin at No Way Out [in] Montreal for two different reasons: the energy I felt in Montreal. Because I was in there with Steve, it had nothing to do with me. I was in there with Steve and the story that we had, and I had some heat at the time, but the story between the backstory and everything we did was so good. It was so. It was just so well done. That moment, Montreal, we all know Canadian fans are some of the best when it comes to big events like that. And because it was Steve and he was stomping them with me, the energy that I felt while I was getting kicked around the ring. It was so cool. It. It was palpable. I mean, I could almost taste it. It was such a cool feeling. But as a performer because all I did was get the shit kicked out of me. That’s not really performing. That’s just being a punching bag, right? So as a performer, where I’m actually doing something other than get my ass kicked, the Chuck and Billy wedding was phenomenal. Yeah. That was Brian Gewirtz, I still don’t know to this day. I’m pretty sure it was Brian Gewirtz, baby. But the creative for that and the execution of it and the detail that went into it in terms of the makeup and the expense that went along with that. That performance. And it happened over protracted, 4 or 5, six, eight minutes of build-up when I knew I was going to pull that thing off and wondering what the crowd reaction was going to be, that anticipation that was like bubbling up inside of my chest for 4 or 5, six minutes, whatever it was while I was out there doing my thing, knowing at some point I’m going to do this and shit’s going to hit the fan. That was exciting and I don’t think I’ve ever done anything as a performer. We’re actually got to do something other than get beat up. That could have come close to that. That was cool as hell.”