ROH held a set of TV tapings on Saturday night at the Collision event from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas. These matches will air on a future episode of ROH TV.

Tony Khan introduced an ROH Women’s TV Title to the promotion at the tapings. Fans can catch this segment on Thursday’s ROH episode on HonorClub. The details about how and when the first champion will be determined remain unclear.

The year for ROH ended with the Final Battle pay-per-view event, where the main event saw Athena successfully defend her Women’s Championship against Billie Starkz.