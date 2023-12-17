On the latest episode of the “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, the AEW star discussed a wide range of topics.

During it, Hardy revealed that Vince McMahon offered to do a stable with Matt, Jeff Hardy, and Bray Wyatt if Matt re-signed with WWE. However, Hardy left for AEW.

“They said, ‘If you do come back, we’ve got Windham doing this Firefly Fun House where he’s a comical character, and then he turns to The Fiend. What if we did something where we put you with him, with your Broken gimmick, and with Jeff, we can have him do Willow the Wisp, and you guys can be a little faction.’ “And that was very appealing,” Hardy continued. “But it’s just one of those things where it was like, ‘We’re only gonna go that direction if you re-sign.’ And it kinda got to the point where [I] thought they were using this as a hook, and I knew how Vince sees me already … so I decided to try something else and join AEW.”

