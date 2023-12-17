Jim Ross recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer discussed working with Randy Savage in the early 90s on commentary for WWE and their relationship. Savage took issue with being placed in commercial breaks in non-live event markets.

“I told him, I said, ‘You’re a star. It adds to the value of the program, that’s why. I couldn’t even relate to that,” he said about Ross being accused by Savage of trying to bury him, “Why would I wanna bury you? … It makes no sense. But that’s the words of a very insecure guy.” “He was a little bit of a bully and unpredictable, and maybe that’s what made him a star. If it did, more power to him,” he said regarding working with Savage.

