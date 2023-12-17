ROH held a set of TV tapings on Saturday night at the Collision event from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas. These matches will air on a future episode of ROH TV. Here are the spoilers, courtesy of Cagematch:

-The Von Erichs (Marshall von Erich & Ross von Erich) (w/Kevin von Erich) def. The WorkHorsemen (Anthony Henry & JD Drake)

-ROH Women’s World Title Proving Ground Match: Athena (w/Billie Starkz) def. Maya World

-Dante Martin def. Lee Johnson

-Gates Of Agony (Bishop Kaun & Toa Liona) def. Blake Christian & Willie Mack

-The Righteous (Dutch & Vincent) & Lance Archer def. Iron Savages (Boulder & Bronson) & Jacked Jameson

-Taya Valkyrie (w/Johnny TV) def. Vertvixen

-Rachael Ellering (w/Leyla Hirsch & Maria) def. Charlette Renegade (w/Robyn Renegade)

-Action Andretti & Darius Martin def. The Infantry (Carlie Bravo & Shawn Dean) and The Outrunners (Truth Magnum & Turbo Floyd)

-Dalton Castle, Gravity & The Boys (Brandon & Brent) def. Spanish Announce Project (Angelico & Serpentico), Cole Karter & Griff Garrison (w/Maria)

-El Hijo del Vikingo & Komander def. Gringo Loco & Jack Cartwheel