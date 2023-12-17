Booker T gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest Hall Of Fame podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about WWE needing to pull the trigger with LA Knight as a champion heading into WrestleMania 40.

“Hey, man, you know that’s the way the old mop flops sometimes [Randy Ortona and CM Punk’s returns impacting Knight]. But me personally, I said, ‘You know, we need to pull the trigger on LA Knight. We need to do it quickly.’ I’m sure all of this stuff, like with CM punk, unfolded rather quickly. You know, him getting back in the game. Randy Orton, we’ve been anticipating Randy’s return for quite some time, so that wasn’t a surprise or anything, but having more than one person to compete with at one time, could be rather, it could shake up everything. So you might be right on that. But hopefully, LA Knight can hold his own. Yeah. Let me talk to you and stay right there in the middle of the game. Hopefully, that’s what I’m hoping anyway. It’s going to be enough to go around as far as WrestleMania goes. And one thing about that night, you just want to get on the card. You know, you may not be in the main event. You just want to get on the card. And I do see LA Knight being a huge player for WrestleMania night one or night two. He’s got to be, no doubt. And that’s the ultimate goal.”

