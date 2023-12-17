Samoa Joe recently appeared as a guest on the Niko Knows Best program for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the AEW star spoke about his scheduled showdown with Maxwell Jacob Friedman for the AEW Championship at Worlds End 2023, as well as how he has gone between a protector and attacker of MJF.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On what he is going to do when he squares off with MJF for the AEW Championship at Worlds End 2023: “I think everybody knows what I’m going to do. I’m going to pummel him unmercifully, snatch his soul and beat him until he hands it to me and begs me to stop. I mean that is what’s on the agenda but I said that leading into our last big televised event before we get into World’s End. You know, we might start the party a little bit early if the opportunity presents itself.”

On how he has switched between a protector and attacker of MJF, a concept people have trouble understanding: “A lot of people have a little bit of trouble understanding this concept but but I’ll put it like this. MJF was victorious last time we were in his hometown, some dastardly tactics were used but I respect the man’s stick-to-it’ness as far as wanting to get the job done. Now we’re going back to his hometown I want the very best MJF there. I want the finest version of MJF to show up so that when I destroy him completely in front of all his friends and loved ones there are no excuses.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.