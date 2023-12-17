“The Aerial Assassin” is coming to RevPro Wrestling for one last hurrah.

At the RevPro Uprising 2023 event, Will Ospreay defeated Gabe Kidd in the main event of the evening. After the match, he announced that the RevPro event on February 18, 2024 will be his final bout with the promotion.

Ospreay challenged Michael Oku for a shot at the Undisputed British Heavyweight Championship at the 2/18 RevPro event.

Will Ospreay announced that the February 18th RevPro show will be his last one He is challenging Michael Oku for the RevPro British Heavyweight Championship there pic.twitter.com/AA6142zWWE — P.eps. #MaikaStyle (@Peps_Wrestling) December 16, 2023

Level February 18th – @TheOJMO vs @WillOspreay III One last time. Ospreay wants his property back. Oku wants revenge. pic.twitter.com/I65En2JrN1 — Sarah @ BritWresPics セーラ (@britwrespics) December 16, 2023