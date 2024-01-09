Signed By Superstars hosted a virtual signing with Matt Riddle where the former WWE star discussed a wide range of topics, including accusing Brock Lesnar of going into business for himself at the 2022 Men’s Royal Rumble. Here are the highlights:

Supposed to win 2022 Men’s Money in the Bank:

“Wanna hear something else cool? I was supposed to win Money in the Bank but Vince (McMahon) really likes Austin Theory and literally hours before, they changed it and Austin was added in and threw me off the ladder. After I took two huge ladder bumps off the RKO and everything else and it’s like… But, I love Austin Theory and I’m happy for him. Keep killing it bro.”

Original Royal Rumble 2022 plans:

“So I believe — you know, it’s sports-entertainment — that I was told at one point, yeah, I was gonna win the (Royal) Rumble and everything else and then what was it? Bobby Lashley beat Brock Lesnar because somebody came in and hit him with the belt or what have you. Then Brock came in, didn’t wanna do business with everybody, said he was winning, and then he won, and then none of the producers… nobody stood up to him and they let him do it. I didn’t either, I didn’t either. I’m like, f*ck man, I’m just here.”

